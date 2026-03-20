You can still get a free gift card with your Samsung Galaxy S26 series purchase!

Paul Jones / Android Authority

These offers all come from Amazon. The deals apply regardless of which color version you pick. All you have to worry about is picking the one that best suits your needs. Let’s help you find it!

Samsung Galaxy S26

Are you more of a casual user, but still want a premium handset? The Samsung Galaxy S26 is the perfect choice, especially if you happen to be a fan of smaller phones (like me). This one comes with a 6.3-inch display, which is pretty small by 2026 standards. This also makes it easier to handle and fits better in pockets, though.

All that said, this is still a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s. gorgeous display that makes no sacrifices. Not to mention, the rest of the experience is just as nice. You’ll enjoy a mighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and 12GB of RAM, so performance is up there with the big boys.

It also gets a triple-camera system with 50MP, 12MP, and 10MP shooters. If I had to complain about something, it would be that it has a smaller 4,300mAh battery. It’s also a less demanding phone, though. It charges at 25W wired and 15W wirelessly.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus + $100 Amazon Gift Card Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus + $100 Amazon Gift Card A balanced middle-ground option with a large display, long-lasting battery, and faster charging. The Galaxy S26 Plus sits in the sweet spot of the lineup, offering a large display, a big 4,900mAh battery with faster wireless charging, and the same powerful Galaxy AI features as its siblings, without stepping all the way up to Ultra pricing. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

Now, if 6.3 inches simply isn’t a large enough display, and you want a bit of an upgrade, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus might be more up your alley. This one gets a larger 6.7-inch display with a QHD+ resolution, and the refresh rate stays the same at 120Hz.

You’ll also enjoy a larger 4,900mAh battery, which also happens to charge faster at 45W wired or 20W wirelessly. Otherwise, the phone is pretty much the same as the base Galaxy S26.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra + $200 Amazon Gift Card Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra + $200 Amazon Gift Card Powerful flagship with top-tier cameras, AI, and privacy features. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung's slimmest and lightest Ultra yet, pairing a 6.9-inch display with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and a redesigned cooling system. It doubles down on imaging with a brighter 200MP main camera, upgraded zoom, advanced 8K video features, and Ultra-exclusive privacy and Galaxy AI tools. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

Now, those with demanding needs won’t be disappointed by the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. This thing is a beast, and it is all but guaranteed to be among the most impressive phones of 2026.

For starters, it’s the largest of them all, featuring a 6.9-inch panel with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Not to mention this one gets the added benefit of the S Pen, which is still a novel feature you can’t easily find elsewhere.

Performance is identical, but there are other upgrades to be found. This camera is the best in the series, offering 200MP, 50MP, 50MP, and 10MP shooters. It also gets the largest battery capacity at 5,000mAh. Not only that, but it charges the fastest: 60W wired or 25W wireless. Ready for an upgrade? You might want to act quickly. We have a feeling these free gift card offers will be gone pretty soon.

Follow