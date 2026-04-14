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Hot deals: Samsung Galaxy S26 series phones keep getting cheaper!
37 minutes ago
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series currently offers some of the hottest devices in the market, and these went on sale for the first time last week. That said, some of the devices’ prices are getting even lower.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra for just $1,079 ($220.99 off)
Buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus for just $924.99 ($175 off)
All of these offers come from Amazon as “limited time deals”. These discounts apply to all color versions, except for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra offer, where only the Black model is $1,079; the other color versions are $1,099.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
I covered this price reduction last week, and the Black Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra record-low price offer is still in effect.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is for those with demanding needs. It’s the best phone Samsung has to offer, and it makes no compromises.
Performance will be incredible, thanks to the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and 12GB of RAM. The display is large and in charge, offering a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a QHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with S Pen functionality, which is a novel input method you’ll struggle to find elsewhere.
This one has the best camera in the series, and Samsung phones are known for great picture quality. It has 200MP, 50MP, 50MP, and 10MP shooters, also giving you ample versatility in lens types. The 5,000mAh battery capacity is pretty standard for phones these days, but the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets a nice upgrade in charging speeds, offering 60W wired and 25W wireless speeds.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus was $999.99, so this extra $75 is pretty nice. The good news is that all color versions get the same price reduction!
This is a great option if you want a large screen, but feel like the Ultra model is a bit overkill for your needs. It has a 6.7-inch panel with the same QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
That said, the phone is pretty much as powerful as the Ultra, with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and 12GB of RAM. The camera gets a bit of a downgrade, offering 50MP, 12MP, and 10MP shooters, but it will still take outstanding photos.
The battery capacity is also slightly lower at 4,900mAh. Additionally, charging speeds will be limited to 45W wired or 20W wirelessly. That’s still pretty fast, but not as impressive as the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s.
Samsung Galaxy S26
I am a simple man who happens to prefer smaller phones, but I still like a high-end experience. This is why I am a fan of the base Samsung Galaxy S26.
This one comes with a much more reasonable 6.3-inch panel. It’s still a gorgeous Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel, though. Because it is smaller, it has a Full HD+ resolution, but it keeps the same smooth 120Hz refresh rate as the others.
That said, performance is untouched, as it still has that Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 12GB of RAM. Additionally, the triple-camera setup is identical to that of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus.
The only real downsides are that the 4,300mAh battery capacity is significantly lower, and it charges more slowly at 25W wired or 15W wirelessly.
Are you getting one of these? Make sure to act quickly. These are the Samsung Galaxy S26 series’ first sales, and they could go away soon.
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