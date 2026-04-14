Hot deals: Samsung Galaxy S26 series phones keep getting cheaper!

Paul Jones / Android Authority

All of these offers come from Amazon as “limited time deals”. These discounts apply to all color versions, except for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra offer, where only the Black model is $1,079; the other color versions are $1,099.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Powerful flagship with top-tier cameras, AI, and privacy features. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung's slimmest and lightest Ultra yet, pairing a 6.9-inch display with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and a redesigned cooling system. It doubles down on imaging with a brighter 200MP main camera, upgraded zoom, advanced 8K video features, and Ultra-exclusive privacy and Galaxy AI tools. See price at Amazon Save $220.99 Limited Time Deal!

I covered this price reduction last week, and the Black Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra record-low price offer is still in effect.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is for those with demanding needs. It’s the best phone Samsung has to offer, and it makes no compromises.

Performance will be incredible, thanks to the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and 12GB of RAM. The display is large and in charge, offering a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a QHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with S Pen functionality, which is a novel input method you’ll struggle to find elsewhere.

This one has the best camera in the series, and Samsung phones are known for great picture quality. It has 200MP, 50MP, 50MP, and 10MP shooters, also giving you ample versatility in lens types. The 5,000mAh battery capacity is pretty standard for phones these days, but the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets a nice upgrade in charging speeds, offering 60W wired and 25W wireless speeds.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus A middle-ground option with a large display, a bigger battery, and faster charging. The Galaxy S26 Plus sits in the middle of the S26 lineup, offering a large display, a big 4,900mAh battery with faster charging, and the same powerful Galaxy AI features as its siblings — without stepping all the way up to Ultra pricing. See price at Amazon Save $175.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus was $999.99, so this extra $75 is pretty nice. The good news is that all color versions get the same price reduction!

This is a great option if you want a large screen, but feel like the Ultra model is a bit overkill for your needs. It has a 6.7-inch panel with the same QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

That said, the phone is pretty much as powerful as the Ultra, with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and 12GB of RAM. The camera gets a bit of a downgrade, offering 50MP, 12MP, and 10MP shooters, but it will still take outstanding photos.

The battery capacity is also slightly lower at 4,900mAh. Additionally, charging speeds will be limited to 45W wired or 20W wirelessly. That’s still pretty fast, but not as impressive as the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s.

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Compact flagship with Galaxy AI and strong performance The compact flagship of the lineup, pairing a slightly larger display with solid battery life, fast performance, and the full suite of Galaxy AI features in a more affordable package. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

I am a simple man who happens to prefer smaller phones, but I still like a high-end experience. This is why I am a fan of the base Samsung Galaxy S26.

This one comes with a much more reasonable 6.3-inch panel. It’s still a gorgeous Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel, though. Because it is smaller, it has a Full HD+ resolution, but it keeps the same smooth 120Hz refresh rate as the others.

That said, performance is untouched, as it still has that Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 12GB of RAM. Additionally, the triple-camera setup is identical to that of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus.

The only real downsides are that the 4,300mAh battery capacity is significantly lower, and it charges more slowly at 25W wired or 15W wirelessly. Are you getting one of these? Make sure to act quickly. These are the Samsung Galaxy S26 series’ first sales, and they could go away soon.

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