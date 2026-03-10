PSA: Samsung Galaxy S26 series pre-order offers end tonight!

Paul Jones / Android Authority

These offers are available from Amazon and apply to all color versions available. Again, these deals are scheduled to end tonight at 12:00 AM Pacific, which is also the devices’ release date.

We shouldn’t expect to get actual discounts on the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S26 series. Recent devices rarely go on sale, especially if they are high-demand handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra. Instead, Samsung is making its devices more enticing by offering a free upgrade to 512GB and a free gift card.

Which one are you getting? If you still can’t decide, let’s go over the differences together. You really can’t go wrong with any of them, as they are all high-end handsets, but they have some differences, and some of you will prefer one over the others.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (512GB) + $200 Amazon Gift Card Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (512GB) + $200 Amazon Gift Card Powerful flagship with top-tier cameras, AI, and privacy features. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung's slimmest and lightest Ultra yet, pairing a 6.9-inch 10-bit display with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and a redesigned cooling system. It doubles down on imaging with a brighter 200MP main camera, upgraded zoom, advanced 8K video features, and Ultra-exclusive privacy and Galaxy AI tools. See price at Amazon Save $400.00 Only Today!

If you want the best of the best, there’s no doubt your top choice will be the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. It’s all but guaranteed to be the top super-high-end device of 2026, and it makes zero sacrifices.

This beast features a large 6.9-inch display with a sharp QHD+ resolution. It’s a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel, too, so colors will be vibrant and blacks will be deep. In terms of performance, we’re looking at a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, along with 12GB of RAM. This is also the device in the series with the best camera system, featuring four main shooters (200MP, 50MP, 50MP, and 10MP).

In terms of battery, this one gets quite the upgrade. It has the same 5,000mAh battery capacity we’re used to, but charging speeds get supercharged to 60W wired and 25W wireless. This phone is no joke.

Maybe you want a large phone, but the Galaxy S26 Ultra is a bit too much (not to mention it is pricey!). The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus finds a nice balance. It gets a 6.7-inch panel, also with a QHD+ resolution. The battery is slightly smaller, but still plenty large at 4,900mAh. It can charge at 45W wired and 20W wireless speeds.

The only main downside is that it has the same camera system as the base S26 model. These include three cameras: 50MP, 12MP, and 10MP.

Honestly, I rarely recommend higher-end phones. The base models are often sufficient for most casual users, who make up the majority of the population. The Samsung Galaxy S26 should be more than enough for most users. It is still a premium handset, but it comes with a few more modest specifications.

This one gets a smaller 6.3-inch screen with a Full HD resolution. That said, it is still a gorgeous Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, so it will look just as amazing.

You also won’t notice a difference in performance. This one still gets the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, along with 12GB of RAM. The camera system is the same as the one in the Plus model. If there were one thing I could complain about, it would be the battery size, which is on the smaller side at 4,300mAh.

Again, all of these offers end tonight at 12:00 AM! If you want a free 512GB storage upgrade and a gift card, you need to make up your mind… now.

