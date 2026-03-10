Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
PSA: Samsung Galaxy S26 series pre-order offers end tonight!
2 hours ago
Remember those awesome Samsung Galaxy S26 pre-order deals? Well, we just wanted to remind you that the launch date is tomorrow, and Amazon now shows a countdown indicating that these deals end tonight at 12:00 AM Pacific! If you’re going to get one of these phones and would prefer getting some nice freebies, right now is the time to act.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with 512GB and a free $200 gift card for just $1,299.99 ($400 in savings)
Buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus with 512GB and a free $100 gift card for just $1,099.99 ($300 in savings)
Buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 with 512GB and a free $100 gift card for just $899.99 ($300 in savings)
These offers are available from Amazon and apply to all color versions available. Again, these deals are scheduled to end tonight at 12:00 AM Pacific, which is also the devices’ release date.
We shouldn’t expect to get actual discounts on the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S26 series. Recent devices rarely go on sale, especially if they are high-demand handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra. Instead, Samsung is making its devices more enticing by offering a free upgrade to 512GB and a free gift card.
Which one are you getting? If you still can’t decide, let’s go over the differences together. You really can’t go wrong with any of them, as they are all high-end handsets, but they have some differences, and some of you will prefer one over the others.
If you want the best of the best, there’s no doubt your top choice will be the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. It’s all but guaranteed to be the top super-high-end device of 2026, and it makes zero sacrifices.
This beast features a large 6.9-inch display with a sharp QHD+ resolution. It’s a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel, too, so colors will be vibrant and blacks will be deep. In terms of performance, we’re looking at a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, along with 12GB of RAM. This is also the device in the series with the best camera system, featuring four main shooters (200MP, 50MP, 50MP, and 10MP).
In terms of battery, this one gets quite the upgrade. It has the same 5,000mAh battery capacity we’re used to, but charging speeds get supercharged to 60W wired and 25W wireless. This phone is no joke.
The only main downside is that it has the same camera system as the base S26 model. These include three cameras: 50MP, 12MP, and 10MP.
Honestly, I rarely recommend higher-end phones. The base models are often sufficient for most casual users, who make up the majority of the population. The Samsung Galaxy S26 should be more than enough for most users. It is still a premium handset, but it comes with a few more modest specifications.
This one gets a smaller 6.3-inch screen with a Full HD resolution. That said, it is still a gorgeous Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, so it will look just as amazing.
You also won’t notice a difference in performance. This one still gets the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, along with 12GB of RAM. The camera system is the same as the one in the Plus model. If there were one thing I could complain about, it would be the battery size, which is on the smaller side at 4,300mAh.
Again, all of these offers end tonight at 12:00 AM! If you want a free 512GB storage upgrade and a gift card, you need to make up your mind… now.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.