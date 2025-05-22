Galaxy S26 camera details just got clearer and murkier at the same time

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly stick with a 50MP main camera for the base Galaxy S26.

The company will apparently use a new Isocell GN series sensor, but there’s no word on a specific model.

This follows a leaker’s claim last year that the Galaxy S26 will use the same main camera as before.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has been on the market for several months now, but we’ve already seen Galaxy S26 series rumors surfacing online. The leaks continue today, as a trusted outlet has apparently revealed information about the Galaxy S26 main camera.

GalaxyClub reports that the base Galaxy S26 will once again be equipped with a 50MP main camera. However, the outlet explains that Samsung will use a new camera sensor this time. The website adds that this will be an Isocell GN series sensor and that it might be an unannounced sensor.

Unfortunately, that’s all GalaxyClub can tell us about the S26’s main camera. So it’s too soon to tell whether the new camera sensor will be larger and more advanced than the Isocell GN3 part used on the Galaxy S25/Plus, Galaxy S24/Plus, and Galaxy S23/Plus.

Do you think the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus need camera hardware upgrades? 31 votes Yes, absolutely 97 % No, they don't 3 %

History suggests that Samsung’s new camera sensor might be an incremental improvement at best over the old part. For example, the current Isocell GN3 sensor is virtually identical to the GN5 camera that was used on the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, save for better autofocus. That means you shouldn’t necessarily hold your breath for main camera hardware on par with phones like the OnePlus 13 and Google Pixel 9.

This report also comes after leaker Ice Universe claimed last year that the Samsung Galaxy S26 would use the same camera sensor as before. Nevertheless, we hope the company decides to give the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus a long-overdue camera hardware upgrade.

