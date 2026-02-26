Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Galaxy S26's Gallery app lets you find exact moments in videos
57 minutes ago
- New Gallery Search on Galaxy S26 helps you find the exact spot in videos stored on your phone.
- It scans through every frame in the video and its video contents against the search query.
- The feature is powered by AI, which means you can use conversational search instead of using specific terms.
The Galaxy S26 series has finally arrived, and it bets hugely on AI features to make it compelling to users. Two of the key areas where we’re seeing AI applications expand are search and the Gallery app, with a system-wide Finder and editing features similar to Pixel’s “Help Me Edit.” In addition to those, there’s another feature that fuses both functionalities with a dedicated search menu specifically for photos and videos.
The feature is called Gallery Search (translated from Korean) and can be used to look through your photos and videos using natural language searches. Instead of searching for a picture by name or where it was taken, the Gallery Search lets you describe what’s in the image. While that’s not exactly new or exciting, the results keep updating in real-time as you type.
What is new, though, is the ability to search video content with Galaxy Search. The feature will also analyze video frames and their content to help you find them more effortlessly.
A Samsung community moderator also details that the feature can work through nuances. For instance, it will show precise results based on the modifiers you add. For instance, you will likely see different results if you search for “tiger” versus “running tiger.” It should also point you to the exact timestamp where the tiger can be seen running.
The Gallery Search is part of Samsung’s suite of Galaxy AI features that it launched with the Galaxy S26. It’s unclear whether it will roll out to older devices when they receive One UI 8.5, though we sure hope they do, given how useful it can be.
