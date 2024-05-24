The Galaxy S25 is far away but we've got a new Galaxy S26 rumor

TL;DR Samsung is apparently working on a 2nm Exynos chipset that’s expected to power the Galaxy S26 series.

The processor is purportedly codenamed Thetis and mass production could take place in the second half of 2025.

Samsung would likely be joining Apple and Qualcomm in having 2nm flagship smartphone chips.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series in Q1 2025 and follow up with the Galaxy S26 series thereafter. It now looks like we’ve got a major chipset-related rumor for the 2026 handset.

ET News reports (h/t: SamMobile) that Samsung is working on a 2nm Exynos chipset that’s expected to land in the Galaxy S26 series. The processor is said to be codenamed Thetis, after a Greek goddess of the sea. We’re guessing that this will be the Exynos 2600.

The Korean manufacturer could apparently mass-produce this 2nm processor in the second half of 2025 with a view to it appearing in the S26 range in 2026.

Samsung Foundry wouldn’t be the only chip manufacturer offering a 2nm process, as TSMC will reportedly produce 2nm chips in the second half of 2025 as well. TSMC typically produces chips for Apple and Qualcomm, suggesting we could see a 2nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 2nm Apple A18 series chipset at the same time as the new Exynos SoC.

This isn’t the first Exynos 2600 rumor we’ve heard, either. Journalist Roland Quandt previously suggested that Samsung might drop AMD and offer a custom GPU for the 2026 chipset. We’re nevertheless keen to see whether this new processor can beat Qualcomm and Apple in the performance stakes. But history suggests you might not want to hold your breath.

