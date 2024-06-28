Samsung takes inspiration from the Note 7 for the Galaxy S25 Ultra

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be 8.4mm thick.

That means it could be the thinnest Galaxy Ultra phone since the Note 20 Ultra.

The leaker adds that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be as round as the Note 7.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is still roughly six months away from its expected launch window, but we’ve already heard several rumors. These leaks aren’t stopping yet, as a veteran tipster has just revealed apparent design changes.

Ice Universe claimed on X that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a “body” thickness of 8.4mm. By comparison, the S24 Ultra measures 8.6mm thick. This could make it the thinnest Galaxy Ultra model since the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (8.1mm), although that phone had a substantial camera bump.

The leaker also reiterated an earlier claim that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a more rounded shape, saying it’s as round as the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. This suggests that the boxy shape seen in the last few generations might be a thing of the past. Hopefully, Samsung doesn’t adopt the Note 7’s curved screen.

Either way, we hope Samsung isn’t compromising on specs, durability, or other features with this tweaked design. But it’s not like the company is opting for a drastically thinner form factor, though.

The news also comes after leaks that the S25 Ultra could get a 50MP 3x camera and 50MP ultrawide lens. So it looks like we could be in for a substantial upgrade as far as secondary cameras are concerned.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments