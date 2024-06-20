New leak points to welcome camera sensor upgrades for the Galaxy S25 Ultra

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak points to two Samsung Galaxy S25 camera sensor upgrades.

Allegedly, the ultrawide could get “a new version of the 1/2.76-inch JN1 sensor.”

Meanwhile, the 3x telephoto could have “a new 1/3-inch Isocell sensor.”

We’re a good seven months away from the expected launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. However, that doesn’t mean the rumor mill isn’t already in overdrive, dishing out supposed specs and upgrades for the upcoming flagships. Today, we have some new info related to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s camera, specifically.

According to Sperandio4Tech on X (formerly Twitter), there could be two notable sensor upgrades for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. First, the ultrawide sensor could get “a new version of the 1/2.76-inch JN1 sensor.” Currently, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 1/2.55-inch sensor, making this rumored upgrade a slightly smaller model. As previously leaked, though, the resolution could get a huge bump from the 12MP on the Galaxy S24 Ultra to a solid 50MP.

Galaxy S25 Ultra – New Sensors Revealed Although we still don’t know the names of the sensors at this stage, the Ultrawide will have a new version of the 1/2.76″ JN1 sensor, which is slightly smaller than the one in the S24 Ultra and has a higher resolution of 50MP, as we’ve… pic.twitter.com/LOyU9QJ9MT — Sperandio4Tech (@ISAQUES81) June 20, 2024

Meanwhile, the 3x telephoto lens could also get a new sensor. The leaker says this could be “a new 1/3-inch Isocell sensor.” This would be slightly larger than the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 1/3.52-inch sensor for its 3x telephoto. Once again, previous rumors suggested this would get a resolution upgrade from 10MP to 50MP.

Unfortunately, all signs point to no upgrades for the main 200MP sensor. It also appears that the 10x periscope telephoto lens will also be carried over from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It’s early days yet, though, so who knows what could change between now and 2025, which is when we expect the Galaxy S25 series to launch.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

