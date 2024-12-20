Latest Samsung Galaxy S25 leak gives biggest wireless charging clue yet

TL;DR A leaker has posted an image of a Spigen case for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on X.

If real, it reveals that the case includes a magnetic element for MagSafe-style wireless charging.

This would support other leaks that indicate the Galaxy S25 series will have 25W wireless charging but no Magnetic Power Profile.

With the Samsung Galaxy S25 series release date rumored to be only a month or so away, related leaks are getting more numerous and detailed. The latest example is a leaked image of a Spigen case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and it gives us our biggest hint yet about a potential wireless charging upgrade.

The image was posted on X by tipster Jukanlosreve. If genuine, it reveals a liquid crystal style of Spigen case adorned with sketches of internal components of the flagship Android phone.

The most noteworthy feature of the case is the circular pattern in the middle. The box for the case, also depicted, is labeled with “MagFit for MagSafe.” We can infer that this is the function of the circular part of the case, and it supports other leaks indicating that the devices will not have a Magnetic Power Profile.

This is mainly good news for Samsung fans. The phones are unlikely to have official Qi 2 certification, as this requires enhanced wireless charging speed and in-built magnets in the device. However, it appears that the Galaxy S25 series will have 25W wireless charging speeds, and buyers will only have to invest in a compatible case to get the full MagSafe experience.

It would be easier if the phones didn’t require the case at all, but at least you’ll be able to choose which brand of case you pair with the Galaxy S25. Samsung’s omission of a Magnetic Power Profile might have been seen as a move to sell more first-party cases, but this Spigen model appears to go against any such accusations.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments