Want MagSafe on your Galaxy S25? There's good news and bad news

TL;DR Leak suggests the Galaxy S25 series will support Qi 2 wireless charging but won’t have built-in magnets for automatic alignment.

The claim appears to support a previous leak that suggested Samsung will sell Magnet Cases separately.

If true, the approach to Qi 2 charging would align with some other Android brands.

The wireless charging capability of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series has been a hot-button topic this month. An initial leak that the Galaxy S25 handsets will feature Qi 2 charging was tempered by a second leak that Samsung will offer a Magnet Case, suggesting the devices won’t include magnets. Now, a further leak appears to support both claims.

Online tipster yawn advised on X that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series will support the Qi2 wireless charging standard, offering faster charging speeds of up to 25W. However, the phones won’t feature built-in magnets for automatic alignment — a key feature of the overall Qi 2 experience offered by the likes of Apple’s MagSafe.

The leaker suggests that users looking for magnetic alignment will need to purchase Samsung’s official case separately. This aligns with the previous leak from a Finnish carrier that listed accessories for the Galaxy S25 lineup, including ‘Magnet Cases’ for all three models.

If true, Samsung’s approach would mirror that of other Android phone brands like OPPO and OnePlus, offering magnetic cases instead of integrating magnets directly into their devices.

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch next month, with leaks suggesting the usual three models: the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. If Samsung isn’t fully embracing Qi2’s magnetic profile, it may have both saved on production costs and incentivized consumers to invest in the first-party cases. Some buyers may not be thrilled by this prospect, but faster 25W charging is still a welcome upgrade over the current 15W limit.

