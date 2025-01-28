This Galaxy S25 Ultra variant brings exclusive sharing smarts, and we want it

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Chinese version of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra apparently offers a “smart drag-and-drop” feature.

This lets you hold down on content with your finger and drag it to another app in a side menu to quickly share it.

HONOR launched a near-identical feature almost a year ago with the Magic V2 and Magic 6 Pro smartphones.

Samsung announced the Galaxy S25 phones last week, and they ship with the One UI 7 skin. This new software brings plenty of tweaks and additions, but it looks like Chinese models get a major exclusive feature.

Weibo tipster Ice Universe reports that the Chinese version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers a “smart drag-and-drop” feature. This allows you to hold your finger on text, a picture, a document, or other content. From here, you can drag this content to a side panel to share it in another app. Check out the leaker’s video below.

If this all sounds familiar, that’s because it seems to be a copy of HONOR’s Magic Portal software feature. HONOR introduced this feature on 2024’s Magic V2 and Magic 6 Pro phones. This lets you hold on any on-screen content (e.g. text, pictures) and then drag it to a side-panel menu to share it with another app. Colleague C Scott Brown described this feature as “genuinely useful” in his HONOR Magic V3 review. Colleague Rob Triggs also noted that he “quite” liked the feature in his HONOR Magic 7 Pro review. The feature currently supports over 150 apps. Check out Magic Portal below.

We’re not surprised that Samsung cribbed this feature for its own phones. After all, smartphone makers grab features from each other all the time. However, it would be strange if this tool were limited to China.

We’ve asked Samsung for more information about this smart drag-and-drop tool and whether it’ll be available to global users. We’ll update our article as soon as the company responds to us. But we hope this feature lands outside China as it’s a pretty handy way to share content between apps.

