Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price plunges $350, marking its best deal ever

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

Samsung just added to its range of premium smartphones yesterday, and it coincides with an intriguing Prime Day offer. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available for just $949.99 on Amazon, down from its usual price of $1,299.99. That’s a substantial 27% discount off the retail price, and the lowest price ever. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $949.99 (27% off)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best Android phones on the market with its superb specs and features. It sports a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth and vibrant visuals. Under the hood, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and comes with 12GB of RAM, ensuring fast performance and efficient multitasking.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Amazon Save $350.00 Prime Deal

The phone’s camera setup includes a 200MP main sensor, complemented by a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide lens, offering a wide range of photo possibilities. Additionally, it has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, allowing for prolonged usage. With features like the S Pen and advanced AI for seamless multitasking and personalized summaries, it caters to both productivity and creativity.

Remember, these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you’re not a member yet, now’s a good time to sign up. There’s a 30-day trial available, giving you a window to explore these deals.