Some Galaxy S25 Ultra models could get a healthy performance boost

TL;DR The middle and top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra variants could have more RAM than their predecessors, according to a leaker.

These two variants are tipped to offer 16GB of RAM compared to 12GB in the equivalent S24 Ultra models.

The cheapest Galaxy S24 Ultra is still expected to have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series in January, and all three models are poised to offer the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. However, it sounds like the Galaxy S25 Ultra could enjoy a boost in another area.

Tipster Jukanlosreve on Twitter has claimed that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available in three variants: 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. Check out the tweet below.

In other words, the 512GB and 1TB models would have more RAM than the S24 Ultra’s 512GB and 1TB variants (16GB versus 12GB). That would be a welcome move and means you don’t have to buy the top-end model if you want more memory. Unfortunately, the base Galaxy S25 Ultra is apparently sticking with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, much like the cheapest S24 Ultra.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the Galaxy S25 Ultra getting a RAM bump of some kind, though. A leak back in September pointed to at least one variant with 16GB of RAM.

Either way, this would bring the middle and top-tier Galaxy S25 Ultra models in line with some rival devices like the Google Pixel 9 Pro range and the top-end OnePlus 12. There’s no word on what Samsung could be doing with all of this RAM, but the Pixel 9 Pro phones permanently reserve almost 3GB of RAM for AI-related tasks. So don’t be surprised if Samsung reserves a healthy helping of RAM for Galaxy AI features.

