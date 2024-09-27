Galaxy S25 Ultra may finally bridge Samsung's gap with OnePlus and Google

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature 16GB of RAM, a significant jump from the S24 Ultra’s 12GB.

Competitors like the OnePlus 12 and Google Pixel 9 Pro already offer 16GB RAM options.

Some of this RAM will likely be reserved for AI tasks, similar to the Pixel 9 series.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series is still months away from its anticipated launch, but exciting rumors are already swirling about its potential specs. A new leak suggests that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will include a significant RAM upgrade, with at least one version equipped with 16GB of RAM.

Renowned leaker Ice Universe posted on X (formerly Twitter) stating, “The S25 Ultra will definitely have a 16GB RAM version; this is 100% confirmed, don’t worry.”

The post leaves some important details unclear, mainly whether the 16GB RAM will be standard across all storage configurations of the S25 Ultra or if it will only be available in higher storage models like those with 512GB or 1TB capacity. Nevertheless, it will be a significant upgrade from the current Galaxy S24 Ultra, which offers 12GB of RAM across all its storage variants.

In a similar vein, Google recently bumped the RAM in its Pixel 9 Pro devices to 16GB across the board, although a portion of that is reserved for AI tasks. If Samsung follows suit, we could see the Galaxy S25 Ultra shipping with 16GB of RAM by default but with some of it earmarked for Galaxy AI tasks, limiting the amount directly available to users.

While Ice Universe’s post is all about the Ultra, we’ll likely see some RAM upgrades on the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus models, too. The base Galaxy S24 starts with a measly 8GB, so a jump to 12GB, like the non-pro Pixel 9, would be a welcome change.

Speaking of the S25 Plus, it already comes with 12GB RAM, so it’s unclear whether it will see an upgrade to match the Ultra’s 16GB. That could be a decision Samsung makes to keep the Ultra feeling, well, ultra-special. Samsung tipster @theonecid indeed suggests that the S25 and S25 Plus will both come with 12GB RAM next year.

On the topic of RAM, let’s not forget that OnePlus has already been leading the charge with its latest flagships, like the OnePlus 12 and foldable OnePlus Open, both of which offer 16GB RAM variants.

Samsung is known for sticking to a regular release schedule, and the Galaxy S25 series is expected to debut in early 2025 — most likely around January or February.

