Samsung teases a new Galaxy S25 Ultra shade: Back in black (again)?

TL;DR Samsung may be getting ready to launch the Galaxy S25 Ultra in a ninth color, which appears to be another shade of black.

A teaser from Samsung hints at a glossy, reflective finish, though the official name of the color remains a mystery.

It’s unclear if this color will be exclusive to one country or if it will be available globally.

Samsung might be gearing up to introduce a brand-new color for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, marking this the ninth addition to its already crowded, yet not-so-exciting lineup of shades.

Currently, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Pink Gold, and Titanium White Silver. Notably, two of these are variations of black and it looks like Samsung is preparing to add yet another.

The company’s India division recently teased the mystery color on X, describing it as a “whole new shade of style.” The accompanying images showcase various glossy black luxury items, hinting that the new finish might feature a sleek, reflective sheen.

What remains a mystery is the official name of this upcoming color and whether it will be available beyond India. While we’re hoping for a global launch, only time will tell. If nothing else, it’s clear that Samsung is doubling down on black, because, apparently, there’s no such thing as too many shades of it.

