Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Samsung teases a new Galaxy S25 Ultra shade: Back in black (again)?

Apparently, there’s no such thing as too many shades of black.
By

Published on3 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in all four colors freestanding
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Samsung may be getting ready to launch the Galaxy S25 Ultra in a ninth color, which appears to be another shade of black.
  • A teaser from Samsung hints at a glossy, reflective finish, though the official name of the color remains a mystery.
  • It’s unclear if this color will be exclusive to one country or if it will be available globally.

Samsung might be gearing up to introduce a brand-new color for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, marking this the ninth addition to its already crowded, yet not-so-exciting lineup of shades.

Currently, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Pink Gold, and Titanium White Silver. Notably, two of these are variations of black and it looks like Samsung is preparing to add yet another.

The company’s India division recently teased the mystery color on X, describing it as a “whole new shade of style.” The accompanying images showcase various glossy black luxury items, hinting that the new finish might feature a sleek, reflective sheen.

The power will be in your hands soon! Get ready to embrace a whole new shade of style. Stay tuned. #GalaxyS25Ultra #Samsung pic.twitter.com/PGiB6GZsos
— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 15, 2025

What remains a mystery is the official name of this upcoming color and whether it will be available beyond India. While we’re hoping for a global launch, only time will tell. If nothing else, it’s clear that Samsung is doubling down on black, because, apparently, there’s no such thing as too many shades of it.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
AA Recommended
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
100x zoom • Big battery • 7 years software support
MSRP: $1,299.99
Samsung's best for 2025
Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom.
See price at Amazon
See price at Samsung
See price at Verizon
See price at AT&T
See price at T-Mobile
Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.
You might like
    News
    SamsungSamsung Galaxy S25
    Follow