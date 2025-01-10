Galaxy S25 Ultra could finally catch up to the iPhone with this new video recording feature

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has revealed several previously unknown Galaxy S25 Ultra camera enhancements.

Samsung’s upcoming top-end flagship will allegedly offer high-resolution video capture and an improved macro mode with better clarity.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra could also feature LOG video support and seamless camera switching while recording videos.

Samsung is all set to unveil its next-gen flagship lineup later this month. While we eagerly wait for the company to lift the covers off the Galaxy S25 series, new leaks about the top-end device in the lineup have surfaced online. After a recent report suggested that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could get some exclusive nighttime video enhancements, a new leak has revealed a few other camera improvements Samsung may have in store for its flagship.

According to recent posts from Egyptian tech influencer Ahmed Qwaider on X, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could also support high-resolution video capture to deliver better quality video with less noise and an improved macro mode with four times better clarity. The post adds that the device could even get a new audio eraser feature to let users remove unwanted sounds from videos.

In addition, Qwaider claims that Samsung could also offer LOG video support on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, seamless camera switching while capturing video, and AI display enhancements that will improve the screen’s brightness and color accuracy by 43%. Reputed leaker Ice Universe has endorsed these claims, suggesting that the top-end Galaxy flagship may bring more camera improvements than we previously anticipated.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25 series during its next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22. If you’re eagerly waiting for the devices and want to get your hands on one of the new models as soon as possible, you can consider spending $50 on a reservation by following the link below and stand a chance to win $5,000 Samsung Credit.

Reserve the next Galaxy for $50 Samsung Credit and more savings! Reserve the next Galaxy for $50 Samsung Credit and more savings! The next evolution of Galaxy AI. The next generation of Galaxy is coming! Reserve your new Galaxy device today ahead of the January 22 launch and receive $50 Samsung Credit when you preorder and purchase the reserved device. Samsung is also offering up to $1,250 additional savings with trade-ins, and a chance to win $5,000 Samsung Credit, too! See price at Samsung

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments