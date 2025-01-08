Galaxy S25 Ultra could get some exclusive Nightography video improvements

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests that Samsung will significantly improve low-light video performance on the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra.

These improvements are seemingly limited to the top-end model and might not make it to older flagships.

Samsung might also offer a 16GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but only in select markets.

Samsung recently announced its next Galaxy Unpacked event to unveil the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series. Although the company did not share any details about the devices, leaks about the upcoming Samsung phones have left little to the imagination. We’ve learned that Samsung has some significant camera improvements in store for the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra, including new ultrawide and 3x telephoto lenses. Now, a new leak has revealed another camera upgrade that will exclusively be available on the flagship device.

Reliable tipster Ice Universe recently took to Weibo to reveal that Samsung will also improve low-light video performance on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The leaker adds that this feature relies heavily on the processing improvements offered by the new chip powering the device, likely the Snapdragon 8 Elite, so it won’t make it to older flagship models.

In a separate post, Ice Universe has refuted earlier reports about Samsung not offering 16GB RAM on the Ultra model. However, they claim that the 16GB RAM variant will likely be limited to the Chinese and South Korean markets. That likely won’t be the case for the rumored Slim version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with the leaker noting that it will likely “have lower configurations.”

With just a few days left for the Galaxy S25 series launch, we won’t have to wait too long to confirm all these details. If you’re eagerly waiting to get your hands on Samsung’s next flagship, you may want to skip the queue and reserve one for yourself by following the link below.

