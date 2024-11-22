This is why you should take the Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy unit leaks with a pinch of salt

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Prolific leaker Ice Universe has reiterated why users shouldn’t mistake early dummy units as complete representatives of the real phone.

Early dummy units do not capture the phone’s precise colors, material, and finish, especially for high-end smartphones, and the final product’s fit and finish are usually better in hand.

The Galaxy S25 series is expected in early 2025, and we recently saw leaked dummy devices for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. These dummy units give us a glimpse of what the device could look like in real life. But as with all leaks before a device is finally and officially launched by the phone company, one should always treat dummy units with a healthy dose of skepticism. One of the most prolific leakers is hammering in that point, highlighting how dummy units did rather grave injustice to the actual product that the company ended up launching.

Prolific leaker Ice Universe shared a post on Weibo highlighting how dummy units released before a device is officially launched can deviate a fair bit from the final product. The leaker makes their point with the example of early dummy units of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, presumably spotted in the Huaqiangbei district (which houses one of the largest electronics markets in the world) in Shenzhen, China. The early dummy units showed off a drab and boring device in a bland black color and finish, whereas the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s final product was quite attractive and eye-catching.

As you can probably imagine, while the dummy unit is a good indicator of the direction the upcoming phone design will likely take, it’s not representative of the final CMF (color, material, finish) that the phone maker is aiming for, especially on high-end flagships. Dummy units are non-functional models, so they often use placeholder hardware for components like the camera. This is why you’d see bland placeholder camera sensors that downplay the aesthetics of the actual, functional camera modules.

Early dummy units are popularly used by smartphone accessory makers to test out their cases and screen protectors on the phone chassis. They are only good representatives for the size and shape of the phone. Even then, if the phone release is months away, the dummy units could be based on insider information or early leaks, which could be subject to further development. There will always be a possibility that the phone changes ever so slightly by the time it reaches the hands of consumers.

So, as the saying goes, take all leaks with a pinch of salt. We can rely on leaks and rumors to learn more about devices like the Galaxy S25 series before their launch, but we shouldn’t treat them as absolute truths. It’s not official until it is official.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments