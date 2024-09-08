The Galaxy S25 Ultra could be even thinner than first claimed

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s dimensions have been posted online.

The phone apparently measures 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm, making it the thinnest Galaxy Ultra since the Note 20 Ultra.

It also seems like the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a little thinner than first claimed.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is only expected to launch in January, but there’s been no shortage of leaks in the last few months. One design-related leak pointed to a thinner Galaxy S25 Ultra, and we now have apparent dimensions.

Tipster Ice Universe posted the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s dimensions on Twitter, claiming that the phone measures 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm. Check out the screenshot below.

These measurements suggest the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be thinner than initially claimed. Back in June, Ice Universe claimed that the device would be 8.4mm thick. Either way, the Galaxy S25 Ultra would be the thinnest Samsung Ultra phone since the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (8.1mm). It would also be the thinnest Galaxy S Ultra phone ever released.

Furthermore, these dimensions suggest the new phone will be narrower than the Galaxy S24 Ultra (79mm). We’re guessing this could be due to the new phone possibly having flat edges, but we’ll need to wait for leaked renders.

Those expecting a major hardware upgrade might be disappointed. The phone is tipped to receive a 3x 50MP telephoto camera (a big upgrade over the aging 3x 10MP sensor), but leaks suggest no significant changes as far as battery capacity, charging speeds, and other cameras are concerned.

