This could be our first look at the Galaxy S25 Ultra design

TL;DR A leaker has posted an image that apparently shows the Galaxy S25 Ultra design.

The image shows a phone with a more rounded design than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

We’ve seen plenty of Samsung Galaxy S25 series leaks and rumors already, and one of the most recent claims is that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could bring a more rounded design. Now, a long-time tipster has given us an apparent look at the phone’s design.

Ice Universe posted an image showing the front of the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra (check the top of the page). This picture indeed shows a phone with rounded corners. The tipster also posted a picture, seen below, comparing this apparent S25 Ultra to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This gives us a better idea of how the new phone differs from the old handset.

We’re guessing this is a mock-up rather than a CAD-based render, so you should take these images with a pinch of salt. We’ll likely need to wait for fellow leaker Steve OnLeaks Hemmerstoffer to post CAD-based images.

Nevertheless, this would be a major design change for Samsung, as its Ultra phones have had a boxy design since 2022’s Galaxy S22 Ultra. This isn’t the only apparent tweak as Ice Universe previously claimed this could be the thinnest Ultra phone since the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Otherwise, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to bring a 50MP 3x rear camera, which would be a major resolution upgrade over previous Ultra phones (10MP). But the rest of the camera setup might be the same as the S24 Ultra. Samsung’s phone is also said to offer the same 5,000mAh battery and 45W wired charging speed as previous devices. So you shouldn’t hold your breath if you’re expecting substantial upgrades across the board.

