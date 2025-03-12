The Galaxy S25 Ultra is $300 off today and selling fast

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We always like a solid discount on a good phone, so a huge deal on the king of Android phones was never going to pass us by. If you move quickly, you can score a straight $300 price drop on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra — direct from the manufacturer. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $999.99 ($300 off)

This is a very limited offer, only available on the 256GB model of the device and in two of the online exclusive colors: Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Jadegreen. You won’t see the deal when you first land on the purchase page — you have to scroll down to the Samsung Trade-in section and indicate that you don’t want to trade in. Doing this will show the $300 savings on this handset configuration.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Samsung Save $300.00 Limited Time Deal!

While this is the deal that really caught our eye, there are several other ways to save. Samsung is offering $200 instant savings on other colors of the same model, or trading in your old device can knock up to $900 off your purchase.

Everything about this powerhouse flagship screams top-tier performance. Featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, and a four-camera setup, it delivers premium specs across the board. The titanium frame and Gorilla Armor 2 enhance durability, and battery life is impressive, even if charging speeds aren’t upgraded from those of its predecessor. While AI-driven upgrades and a downgraded S Pen may not excite long-time users, it remains one of the best phones on the market.

One of the three online exclusive colors is already out of stock at the time of writing, so don’t miss your chance. The widget above takes you to the deal.

