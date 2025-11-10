Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal: Still the best premium phone, and it's $450 off!

Joe Maring / Android Authority

2025 is coming to a close, yet the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra remains our top premium smartphone pick. You can read all about why in our list of the best Android phones available. The good news is that deals tend to improve with each passing month after a phone’s release, and right now, you can take a Galaxy S25 Ultra home at a $450 discount. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for just $849.99 ($450 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung’s official website. The discount applies to the 256GB model in any color available, so take your pick. Additionally, the discount will only be applied after you choose not to trade in a device.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Samsung Save $450.00

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a fantastic handset. No opponent has managed to beat it yet, and very few even come close to it. Our main gripe was its high $1,299.99 price point, which is a lot to pay for any smartphone, but with today’s discount, we’re having a hard time finding anything wrong with it.

For starters, the design is sleek and beautiful, not to mention the body is quite sturdy. We’re looking at a titanium frame, Gorilla Glass 2, and an IP68 rating. And you don’t need to worry about it coming close to being a year old. The phone is designed to remain relevant for a long time, as it comes with a seven-year update promise. Both the resistant body and update promise will ensure you can use this phone for years to come.

The rest of the phone is even more impressive. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM, ensuring stunning performance. I’ve never seen one of these slow down!

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The display is also among the best, offering a large 6.9-inch TPO AMOLED 2X panel that is bright and vibrant, with super deep blacks. You’ll enjoy a crisp 3,120 x 1,440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, too. If you like alternative methods of interaction, there’s also an S Pen you can use to draw and take notes with.

As it goes with Sammy’s flagship phones, the Galaxy S25 Ultra also gets an excellent camera system. It is versatile, with four cameras, so it will work great for a wide range of photographs, from portraits and telephoto shots to stunning landscapes and everything in between. Even the battery life is impressive, offering up to two days of use on a full charge.

Samsung was recently offering the 512GB model for the same $849.99 price point, but that deal is now gone. If you missed it, this is still a fabulous discount on an impressive phone. If you want the best of the best, this is it, so take advantage of this deal before it goes away, too!

