The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $300 off, but only in these two colors

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung’s most exciting phones right now include foldables, flip phones, and a super-thin phone. These are cool, but if you want true performance and an overall premium experience, you can’t beat the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. We would argue it is still Samsung’s best phone, and you can often catch better deals on it. It’s currently as cheap as $999.99, which is a $300 discount. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for just $999.99 ($300 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but the maximum discount only applies to the Titanium Silverblue and Titanium Whitesilver color models. The other hues will increase the price to nearly $1,050, arguably still a good deal.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

Not only is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra arguably the company’s best phone, but we also list it as the top premium option in our list of the best Android phones. It’s a true flagship device with little to no sacrifices.

Performance will be second to none, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM. This is enough to handle pretty much any app, game, or task.

You’ll be able to see everything in full glory, too. It comes with a large 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel, known for its deep blacks and vibrant colors. The definition is crisp at 3,120 x 1,440, and you also get a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Not to mention, it’s one of the very few phones with an included stylus. The S Pen will offer a very intuitive and handy way to interact with the phone.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

We know many of you care a lot about camera performance, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra won’t fall behind in this department. It has high-quality cameras and is one of the most versatile camera phones around. Whether you’re shooting portraits, landscapes, or something far away, it has the necessary lenses to cover most people’s needs.

Even the battery life is great. Despite pushing so much performance and having a huge high-end screen, we managed to get about two full days of battery per charge during our testing.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The design is also up there with the best, featuring a sleek Samsung look with a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass 2. Of course, it gets an IP68 rating for outstanding water and dust resistance. This makes it a great phone to keep for years to come, so Sammy also includes a seven-year update commitment, which happens to be among the best in the industry.

Do we have any complaints? Well, the main one is the price, but that gets much better with this discount. At $999.99, this price is pretty nice for what many would consider the very best phone in the industry.

