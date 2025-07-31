Deal: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price drops even more, saving you $300

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Just yesterday, I reported on a fantastic Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal that saved you $275, but it’s even cheaper today! You can now get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $999.99, a $300 price cut on the retail price. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $999.99 ($300 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s available in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silverblue. If you want one of the other color versions, Samsung is also offering the phone for the same $999.99 in all hues.

As mentioned yesterday, there are plenty of flashy and exciting new Samsung phones right now. While the new foldables and the super-thin Galaxy S25 Edge are fun, it’s often better to stick with simplicity. The truth is, none of these newer Samsung phones really beat the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which continues to be the brand’s true flagship. So much so that we keep it as the top premium device on our list of the best Android phones.

Let’s start with performance, which this device truly excels in. The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM. This is enough power to handle any task, including any app or game. Slowdowns are super rare with this handset.

The device has one of the most gorgeous displays in the industry. It offers a large 6.9-inch screen featuring a vibrant Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a crisp 3,120 x 1,440 resolution. This makes it an outstanding window into your favorite movies, videos, games, or websites. Creatives and note-takers will also love the included S Pen, which offers a different way to interact with the screen.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If that isn’t enough to convince you, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra also excels in what we know is a very important department to many of you. It’s one of the best camera phones available! And if you care about battery life, we managed to get about two days of usage per full charge, which is pretty impressive.

Of course, Samsung’s flagship won’t fall behind in design. It has a sturdy titanium frame, Gorilla Glass 2 on the back and front, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It’s capable and resistant, making it a nice phone to keep long-term. Especially considering it has one of the best update commitments the industry has to offer, at seven years of support. Only Google matches that update promise!

Honestly, this is an outstanding phone. Our only complaint about it is that it is quite expensive, but this discount makes it a much more enticing device. Go get it before the sale ends!

