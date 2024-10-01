The Galaxy S25 Ultra doesn't look like it will dig into your palm

TL;DR New leaks show off a dummy unit and a clear case of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

These leaks corroborate the flat sides and softer corners of the upcoming flagship.

One of my biggest complaints with the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been the sharp corners of the phone that dig into my palm. As a result, using the device has been a challenge, as the phone’s big size also doesn’t make it any easy to confidently grip the phone. Samsung did smoothen out the mid-frame to give us more surface area to grip the phone, but I still wish for a Galaxy S top-tier flagship with rounded corners. It seems Samsung has exactly that in mind, as Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks showcase a device with more rounded corners than its predecessors.

We have already seen leaked renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra that showed us the first glimpse of this design change. Now, we have hands-on photos and videos of a dummy device and a case, giving us a much better idea of how the phone would fit in our hands.

Leaker xleaks7 has shared images and a video of a Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy unit via OnlineSolitaire. The phone is as large as ever in the hands, with the unit measuring 162.82 x 77.65 x 8.25 mm, making it slightly taller, narrower, and thinner than its predecessor’s 162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm dimensions.

Of note are the device’s rounded corners, which are less sharp than those on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The corner radius remains quite tight, but at least we can be relieved that the device will likely be less of a pain to hold and grip than the Galaxy S24 Ultra (although previous Ultras were even worse on ergonomics). The sides also appear flatter.

Next, leaker Ice Universe has also shared a hands-on video of a Galaxy S25 Ultra clear case, which corroborates what we know so far about the device.

The case leak also shows that the S Pen location on the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be close to the edge of the device, corroborating what we have seen on the leaked renders.

Note that these are still considered leaks at the end of the day. We’ll have to wait for Samsung to officially announce the device, which will likely happen in early 2025. Until then, take all leaks with a pinch of salt and a healthy dose of skepticism.

What do you think about the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s leaked renders so far? Let us know in the comments below!

