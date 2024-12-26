Galaxy S25 Slim's camera bump could be smaller, thanks to this new camera zoom tech

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

ALoP, i.e., All Lenses on Prism, allows for a smaller camera bump without sacrificing image quality.

We’re gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy S25 series in January 2025, and we’re waiting for Samsung to officially reveal more details about this upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. While the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are presumed to be the products unveiled, Samsung is also rumored to launch a fourth variant in the lineup: the Galaxy S25 Slim. Now, a new leak is seemingly shedding light on one of the ways this flagship would achieve its slim form factor.

Leaker Jukanlosreve on X (formerly known as Twitter) cites Meritz Securities to mention that the Galaxy S25 Slim would feature ALoP technology. This tech reduces the thickness of the camera bump, solving the issue of a large protruding camera bump. However, note that we could not trace the original source.

ALoP, i.e., All Lenses on Prism, is a new telephoto camera technology that rearranges the structure of the lens and prism in periscope zoom cameras, making them more compact.

Periscope cameras so far use a folded camera structure that uses a prism and places the lens set between the prism and image sensor. The lenses stand vertically to the plane of the smartphone body, so their diameter determines the height of the camera bump.

Samsung Conventional Periscope Zoom

However, this arrangement limits the telephoto improvements that can be made in terms of image brightness. A wider lens diameter is required for brighter images. Moving to a larger telephoto lens and brighter telephoto camera using a large image sensor increases both the module height and length, directly increasing the size and thickness of the camera bump on the back of the smartphone.

ALoP solves this by placing the lenses horizontally over the prism. This allows for the lens diameter to be increased for a brighter image without affecting the camera module height. It also helps reduce the space needed for lenses, providing for a shorter module length.

Samsung ALoP periscope zoom

You’re not going to get the conventional “rectangular” lens look of the periscope zoom camera on the back of the phone, which also helps for a uniform look.

Previous leaks have mentioned that the Galaxy S25 Slim will be under 7mm thick. The thinnest Galaxy S24 model is the standard variant, which is 7.6mm thick. So even a 6.9mm Galaxy S25 Slim would be substantially thinner than the Galaxy S24 series. It remains to be seen if there are any further camera-based improvements that the ALoP tech would bring to the Galaxy S25 Slim.

