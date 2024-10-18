Has Samsung finally made up its mind for the Galaxy S25's processor?

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly only use Snapdragon chips in its Galaxy S25 phones.

This follows a leaker’s claim that the Galaxy S25 would only use Snapdragon silicon too.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch in January 2025, and there are conflicting rumors about the choice of chipset. Now, a website has claimed the new Samsung phones will be exclusively powered by Snapdragon silicon.

The Korean-language Hankyung outlet reports that the Galaxy S25 range will only use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. The website adds that Samsung mobile chief TM Roh will travel to Hawaii for the Snapdragon Summit to negotiate better pricing for the new chips.

This report comes a few days after a tipster claimed that the Galaxy S25 will only use Snapdragon silicon. In other words, it’s looking increasingly likely that the Galaxy S25 series won’t use the Exynos 2500 chip.

Is a Snapdragon-only Galaxy S25 a good thing? Samsung reportedly experienced yield issues with the Exynos 2500 earlier this year. The chip was said to have a yield rate of just under 20% by Q2 2024, with a 60% yield rate apparently required for mass production. At the time, Samsung was said to be making an “all-out effort” to improve the yield rate ahead of mass production at the end of the year. Based on this latest report, it seems like this push wasn’t enough for the Galaxy S25 range.

Samsung switching exclusively to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for the Galaxy S25 series would be a double-edged sword. Qualcomm’s previous chips have largely enjoyed a performance advantage over Exynos silicon, and the new Snapdragon chip is expected to offer an even bigger performance upgrade due to the use of a custom CPU. However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be more expensive than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which could lead to the Galaxy S25 series getting higher prices or downgraded features.

