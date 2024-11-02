Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

The Galaxy S25 series could finally offer seamless updates

Samsung could finally get with the program and adopt a faster, more modern update process.
By

Published on6 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Leaked Render (1)
Android Headlines
TL;DR
  • A leaker has claimed that the Galaxy S25 series will support seamless updates next year.
  • This should make for a much faster, less intrusive system update process than previous Galaxy flagship phones.
  • The Galaxy S25 series would join the Galaxy A55 5G in supporting this feature.

Google has offered seamless updates on Android for a while now, drastically speeding up the system update process. Unfortunately, Samsung’s flagship phones don’t support this option.

Now, leaker chunvn8888 has claimed on X that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series will indeed support seamless updates when it launches next year.

Seamless updates allow for a faster, more streamlined system update process. The new update is downloaded and installed in the background, with people still able to use their phones as they normally would. Users then simply have to restart their phones when prompted to quickly boot up with the newly installed update.

By contrast, the vast majority of Samsung phones rely on the old update method which restarts your phone and then begins the installation. People are unable to use their phones during this lengthy installation process.

These wouldn’t be the first Samsung phones to offer seamless updates, as the Galaxy A55 5G reportedly offered this functionality earlier this year. But these would be the first flagship Galaxy phones with this feature.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.
You might like
    News
    SamsungSamsung Galaxy S25