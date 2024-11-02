The Galaxy S25 series could finally offer seamless updates

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the Galaxy S25 series will support seamless updates next year.

This should make for a much faster, less intrusive system update process than previous Galaxy flagship phones.

The Galaxy S25 series would join the Galaxy A55 5G in supporting this feature.

Google has offered seamless updates on Android for a while now, drastically speeding up the system update process. Unfortunately, Samsung’s flagship phones don’t support this option.

Now, leaker chunvn8888 has claimed on X that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series will indeed support seamless updates when it launches next year.

Seamless updates allow for a faster, more streamlined system update process. The new update is downloaded and installed in the background, with people still able to use their phones as they normally would. Users then simply have to restart their phones when prompted to quickly boot up with the newly installed update.

By contrast, the vast majority of Samsung phones rely on the old update method which restarts your phone and then begins the installation. People are unable to use their phones during this lengthy installation process.

These wouldn’t be the first Samsung phones to offer seamless updates, as the Galaxy A55 5G reportedly offered this functionality earlier this year. But these would be the first flagship Galaxy phones with this feature.

