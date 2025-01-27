Samsung Galaxy S25 series deal: Get a free $100-$200 gift card

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

These free gift card bundles are offered by Amazon. Best Buy has similar deals on Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra purchases. The only difference is you would get a $50 Best Buy gift card with the base Galaxy S25, instead of the $100 Amazon offers.

Which Samsung Galaxy S25 should you get? We know some of you may be having a hard time picking the right Samsung Galaxy S25 handset. Do you need some help? Let’s go over some of the main highlights regarding the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: For high-end users

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with free $200 gift card Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with free $200 gift card Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone in 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you want the best of the best, your top pick will obviously be the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. This device comes with all the bells and whistles. It’s also the most expensive at $1,299.99, but at least you get a nice $200 gift card.

Of course, performance will be no issue, as you’ll get the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 9 Elite processor you’ll find in the other Galaxy S25 handsets. Most models come with 12 GB of RAM, but there is a version with 16GB of RAM, though it’s a bit harder to find.

It also gets the best specs across the board. The display is larger at 6.9 inches, and it has a really nice Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The camera system is the best in the series, featuring a 200MP primary camera, a couple of 50MP shooters (periscope and ultrawide), and a 10MP telephoto camera.

You’ll also get a large 5,000mAh battery, along with 45W wired charging and 25W Qi2 wireless charging. Not to mention it is the only device in the series that benefits from an included S Pen, which adds a whole other layer of functionality and input.

Oh, and all of these devices come with a seven-year update promise, which is still among the best in the industry.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: A perfect balance between size, functionality, and price

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with free $100 gift card Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with free $100 gift card A powerful 6.7-inch phone, with 7 years of updates The middle offering of Samsung's 2025 flagship launch, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is a 6.7-inch QHD+ device with a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. UWB connectivity, a 4,900mAh battery, and ProScaler for QHD+ round out the upgrades over the base model phone. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is great, but many of us feel like it is a bit overkill, and frankly, it is quite expensive. We said it with the Galaxy S24 series, and the trend might continue this year: The Galaxy S25 Plus may be the best option for most users. It is $999.99, which isn’t exactly cheap, but it is a much more reasonable price for a high-end phone.

The obvious difference is that it will not come with an S Pen, but the device is fantastic if you can live without the stylus. It still gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM, so performance will be nearly as stunning.

The display is a little smaller at 6.7 inches, but it keeps the same panel with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Most of you will notice a downgrade in the camera department. You’ll get a 50MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. We’ve yet to test these, but we can assume that the camera will still be awesome, even if not as amazing as the one in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The battery is also a bit smaller at 4,900mAh, and wireless charging is a bit slower at 15W.

Samsung Galaxy S25: A high-end experience at a lower price

Samsung Galaxy S25 with free $100 gift card Samsung Galaxy S25 with free $100 gift card Refined software, AI smarts, and next-gen hardware With an emphasis on AI features, and a move to Gemini, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is an exciting update to the Galaxy S line. Equipped with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12GB of RAM, a powerful 50MP camera, and updated hardware materials, we expect big things from the base model of Samsung's 2025 flagship phone. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

Honestly, most of us don’t need that much to be happy with a phone. I am a simple user, and I also happen to like smaller devices. If you’re like me, you might want to consider going for a Samsung Galaxy S25, which is still an awesome phone, but it is more pocketable and much more affordable at $799.99.

This handset still has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, so it will perform. The display is smaller at 6.2 inches, and it has a Full HD definition. The Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x panel still looks gorgeous, though, and it keeps the 120Hz refresh rate.

This one keeps the same camera system as the Plus model. The 4,000mAh battery is smaller, but it also uses fewer resources, given the smaller screen and lower resolution. This could also explain why it gets the slowest charging speeds, at 25W wired and 15W wireless.

All things considered, though, this is a great phone with plenty of raw power, an outstanding design, and a general high-end experience. You still get that seven-year update promise, too. We prefer reviewing phones before we recommend them, but we also know some of you can’t wait to get the latest and greatest Samsung flagships. If you know you’re getting one, it’s best to get something from your purchase. Catch these pre-order deals before they’re gone!

