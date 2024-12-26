This popular brand is already selling MagSafe-ready Galaxy S25 cases

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=74660X1524607&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdbrand.com%2Fshop%2Fdevices%2Fgalaxy-s25-series-cases%3Fsrsltid%3DAfmBOorvFz7e8q_2DGks83cP6J0fNKFVpT9PBchA4uLMFwCIRZoqg_lV

TL;DR Dbrand has officially started accepting pre-orders for its Galaxy S25 series cases.

The brand’s Galaxy S25 series cases are MagSafe compatible and start at $49.95.

Popular case maker dbrand is already taking pre-orders for its new range of Samsung Galaxy S25 series cases. The company is selling both grip cases and clear cases for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the standard Galaxy S25.

Since images of the cases are up, you can also see what the new Samsung flagships look like clad inside them. The new thick camera rings are the most obvious spot here. All three phones feature the distinct redesign, as was also seen in previous leaks.

Dbrand’s grip cases for the Galaxy S25 Ultra come in various flavors, including its famous Teardown, X-ray, and Area 51 designs. On the pther hand, the Ghost Case 2.0 for the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a clear plastic case, which the company promises does not yellow with time. This particular case is exclusive to the Galaxy S25 Ultra right now and is not yet available for the Galaxy S25 Plus and vanilla models.

A previous leak revealed that the Galaxy S25 series will support Qi 2 wireless charging but won’t include built-in magnets for automatic alignment. As a result, investing in a MagSafe-compatible case could be a practical choice for these phones. Samsung is also reportedly planning to launch its own official magnetic cases for the Galaxy S25 series.

If you’re interested in picking up dbrand’s new Galaxy S25 series cases, you can now pre-order them from the company’s website starting at $49.95. You can further customize these cases for an added price. Dbrand will ship pre-ordered Galaxy S25 cases starting next month.

