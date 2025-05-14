Your Galaxy S25 phone is getting this upgrade from the new Edge

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung may bring Log mode to the Galaxy S25 series’ front camera as early as next month.

A leak purports to show the Log toggle enabled in both Pro and standard Video modes using the selfie camera.

LOG mode allows for greater editing flexibility and would match the feature arriving on S25 Edge.

The Galaxy S25 Edge has caught some criticism since launch, but Samsung may have a little surprise planned to complement the Android phone’s release. To match the S25 Edge, Log mode might be heading to the front-facing camera of the whole Galaxy S25 lineup, and it could be as soon as next month.

X tipster @DevOfIpos shared two screenshots yesterday, purporting to show the feature enabled on the front camera. One of the images shows the camera in Pro Video mode and one in the regular Video mode — both times with the Log toggle visible in the top-right of the interface. That suggests Samsung is testing support for front-facing Log recording on the S25 series, which would bring the rest of the line on par with the S25 Edge.

In a reply to a follow-up question, the leaker added that the update could arrive as part of the June security patch, following the retail launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Log mode captures video with more dynamic range and less baked-in processing, giving creators extra flexibility when editing in post. Until now, it’s only been available when shooting with the rear camera on the S25 series, so this could be a welcome upgrade for vloggers and selfie-focused filmmakers alike.

