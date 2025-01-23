Samsung Galaxy S25 introduces new RAW image editing tools for you photography pros

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s latest flagships feature an improved version of the RAW image editor that debuted with the One UI 6.1.1 update.

The updated RAW Image editor includes new menus for adjusting the exposure, contrast, saturation, vigor, color temperature, and noise levels.

Samsung has also added a histogram to the editor, which helps users visualize changes in the distribution of light in edited photos.

Although the camera hardware on Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 series isn’t dramatically better than last year’s lineup, the devices offer some handy upgrades that should level up your photography and videography experience. These include 10-bit HDR and LOG video support, a virtual aperture feature in Samsung’s Expert RAW app, and an audio eraser tool to remove unwanted sounds from videos. In addition, Samsung has announced some improvements for One UI‘s RAW image editor, giving users access to more advanced editing tools.

Samsung introduced the RAW image editor with One UI 6.1.1, allowing users to edit RAW images on device. With the One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S25 series, the company has revealed that the editor is getting six new editing menus and a histogram.

Previously, One UI’s RAW image editor allowed users to adjust the highlights and shadows of RAW images. With its latest update, Samsung has added new editing menus to help users tweak the exposure, contrast, saturation, vigor, and color temperature or remove noise from RAW images. The RAW image editor now also shows a histogram to help users see changes in the brightness of edited photos.

The improved RAW image editor will initially be available on the Galaxy S25 series devices, but it could roll out to older models with the One UI 7 update. At the moment, Samsung has not shared a definite release timeline for older models, but the company has confirmed plans to support additional models in the future.

