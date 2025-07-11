Last chance to get the Samsung Galaxy S25 for just $585!

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

It’s the last day of Amazon’s Prime Day sale, and if you’re looking for a great deal on a high-end smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is still available at a stunning $225 discount. After today, we’re unlikely to see a deal like this until the holidays. Three colorways of the Samsung phone are priced at just $584.99 in the sales event, down from its regular price of $799.99. That’s more than $100 lower than the previous best price. Samsung Galaxy S25 for $599.99 (25% off)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is a feature-rich premium smartphone. It sports a vibrant 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and an impressive brightness of up to 2,600 nits. Under the hood, it runs on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, ensuring top-notch performance for all your multitasking needs. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate its versatile camera system, which includes a 50MP wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens, as well as a 12MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S25 Refined software, AI smarts, and next-gen hardware With an emphasis on AI features, and a move to Gemini, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is an exciting update to the Galaxy S line. Equipped with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12GB of RAM, a powerful 50MP camera, and updated hardware materials, we expect big things from the base model of Samsung's 2025 flagship phone. See price at Amazon Save $215.00 Prime Deal

The device is built on Android 15 with One UI 7 and incorporates advanced AI features, such as Cross-App Actions and AI-generated call transcripts. With an all-day intelligent battery and support for super-fast charging, it’s designed to keep up with your busy lifestyle. You can choose from several color options, including Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow.

Keep in mind that these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you’re not already a member, you might want to consider signing up for the 30-day free trial to take advantage of these deals.