The Galaxy S25 Plus, S25 Ultra pack a silent but long-overdue charging upgrade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra reportedly ship with a 45W cable in the box.

This is a welcome but overdue upgrade as Samsung’s Plus and Ultra phones have supported 45W speeds for several years now.

Samsung’s recent flagship Android phones, including the Galaxy S25 series, don’t come with a charger in the box. Instead, the company offers a USB-C to USB-C cable, and that’s it. The company skimps on this charging cable too, but that’s apparently changed with the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra.

SammyGuru reports that the Galaxy S25 Plus and Ultra — which both support 45W wired charging — now come with a 15V/3A (45W) cable in the box. By contrast, previous Galaxy S phones shipped with 25W charging cables regardless of the handset’s actual supported wattage.

Samsung’s optional 45W charger comes with a 45W cable too, as you’d expect. However, a bundled 45W cable is still good news as it means you’ve got a backup cable that supports your phone’s maximum wattage.

We’ve contacted Samsung to clarify the speed of the cable bundled with the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra. Nevertheless, this would be a long overdue move as Samsung’s Plus and Ultra phones have supported 45W speeds for several generations now.

