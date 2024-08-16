Leak: The Galaxy S25 Ultra could be dead, long live the Galaxy S25 Note

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could become the Galaxy S25 Note.

The Galaxy S25 Plus could apparently get a name change and become the Galaxy S25 Pro.

Google just rejigged its Pixel series with the Pixel 9 range, introducing a pocket-friendly Pro device alongside the smaller vanilla model and the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL. Now, a leaker has claimed that Samsung could switch things up for its Galaxy S25 series as well.

Yogesh Brar has claimed on X that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could become the Galaxy S25 Note. Meanwhile, the tipster adds that the Galaxy S25 Plus could become the Galaxy S25 Pro.

Twitter/Yogesh Brar

We’re not sure how we feel about the Galaxy S25 Ultra potentially becoming the Galaxy S25 Note. This name change would’ve made more sense back in 2022 when the Galaxy S22 Ultra was the first Galaxy S phone to gain the Note family’s S Pen slot, but it seems like a somewhat arbitrary move after all this time. Furthermore, the Ultra name has denoted top-of-the-line premium flagship phones for years now, with Samsung, Xiaomi, and vivo’s best devices all offering the Ultra moniker. In saying so, a potential switch to the Galaxy S25 Note moniker could point to an improved S Pen experience.

We’re more optimistic about the Galaxy S25 Pro name, though. The switch from Plus to Pro suggests a more upmarket experience, much like the iPhone 15 Pro offers more features than the iPhone 15 Plus. So we hope Samsung brings some Ultra additions (e.g. a 5x 50MP camera) if it decides to go with the Pro name.

Either way, this is just a rumor for now so it’s entirely possible Samsung won’t deviate from its established naming conventions. But we’ve previously expressed our desire for a Galaxy S25 Pro with some Ultra features, so fingers crossed that the company takes this route.

