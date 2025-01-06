Check out the Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Blue and Galaxy S25 Plus in Icy Blue colors!

TL;DR Leaked renders showcase the Galaxy S25 Plus and Ultra in blue color variants.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s blue color is dubbed “Titanium Blue,” while the Galaxy S25 Plus gets “Icy Blue.”

Galaxy S25 series may not feature MagSafe, but cases could offer MagSafe compatibility.

We’re eagerly waiting for the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, expected to be launched at a Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. We have a fair idea of what the devices would look like, as it has been months since the first renders leaked. We’ve also seen various dummy units and even hands-on images of the live device. Now, we’re getting a look at some clean renders of the upcoming flagships’ blue color.

A leak from Gizmochina shows off the blue color variants of the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. These renders are possibly a premature release of the marketing assets of the Galaxy S25 series from case maker Spigen, as the devices in the renders sport the Spigen Crysta Flex case.

The report suggests that the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s color seen above will likely be “Titanium Blue.” We see a rather demure, understated, and not gaudy shade of blue here. What is impressive, though, are the bezels on the front of the device, appearing thin and uniform. Hopefully, that is how it looks in real life, as we’ve seen hints of it in Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked hands-on images, too.

The Galaxy S25 Plus’s blue is a darker shade, and the leak suggests this is likely to be called “Icy Blue.” Once again, we see thin and uniform bezels, though these appear to be a hint thicker than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Eagle-eyed readers would spot the magnetic charging ring on the case above, but don’t get too excited for a MagSafe-like solution on the Galaxy S25 series. Leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 series will not feature a MagSafe-like magnetic ring. Instead, case makers will adopt such magnetic rings into their cases, opening up compatibility with MagSafe accessories. If you prefer living case-free, you may have to give up the convenience of MagSafe.

Curiously, cases for the S Ultra flagship avoid magnets as they interfere with the S Pen, so it seems Samsung has solved the issue or that case makers are simply opting to ignore it.

We hope to learn more about the Galaxy S25 series as we inch closer to launch.

