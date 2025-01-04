Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra image shows how razor-thin the bezels may be

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaked image is believed to show part of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The image shows off the rounded corners and the slim bezels.

It won’t be much longer now until we finally get the reveal of the Galaxy S25 series. However, that’s not stopping the leaks from coming out. The latest Galaxy S25 leak gives us a bit of a teaser leading up to Galaxy Unpacked.

Tipster Jukanlosreve (who credits fellow tipster Ice Universe) took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an image of what’s believed to be the Galaxy S25 Ultra. In the image, we get to see the right side of the device and not much more than that. But that’s just enough to give us some details.

Ice Universe

One feature you’ll likely notice right away is the rounded corners. This is in direct contrast to the squared-off corners featured on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Another detail that shouldn’t be missed is how thin the bezels on this device are. These two aspects seem to fit nicely with previous leaks and rumors we’ve seen up to this point.

Unfortunately, that’s about all we can discern from this picture, which appears to be a cropped image of a larger photo. But as mentioned earlier, we’re only weeks away from Galaxy Unpacked, where we will get all of our questions answered. We’ll also likely get more leaks leading up to the event.

