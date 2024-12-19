Samsung fires staff over leaks, but new S25 Plus and Ultra renders emerge anyway

Evan Blass

The images show the design differences between the two upcoming Samsung flagships.

Samsung has reportedly fired an employee over recently leaked hands-on images of the Galaxy S25 Plus.

Samsung is known for taking strong action against leaks of its upcoming devices, yet the Galaxy flagships remain some of the most leaked phones in the history of the industry.

Recently leaked Galaxy S25 Plus hands-on images have reportedly led to a Samsung employee getting fired. The leakers failed to remove the device identification number displayed on the leaked Galaxy S25 unit, allowing Samsung to trace them and terminate their employment. This isn’t the first time Samsung has fired a staffer over leaks, but despite its best efforts to keep a lid on things, there’s no stopping more leaks about the Galaxy S25 series from spilling out.

Yesterday, tipster Evan Blass posted what looked like an official Galaxy Unpacked teaser revealing the previously rumored January 22 launch date for the Galaxy S25 series. The leaker has now shared enders showing the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra from the front.

Galaxy S25 Plus Galaxy S25 Plus

Galaxy S25 Ultra Galaxy S25 Ultra

The leaked renders match previously outed information. The Galaxy S25 Ultra appears with more rounded corners, something many Samsung users are really looking forward to for ease of use. The S25 Plus also seems to have even more rounded corners compared to the Galaxy S24 Plus, clearly setting it apart from the new Ultra model.

