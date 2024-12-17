Galaxy S25 Plus leaked hands-on images show off design details

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus

TL;DR Leaked live images of the Galaxy S25 Plus have surfaced online.

The images show off the phone’s design, including the solid camera rings and thin bezels on the front.

The leak also confirms the presence of a mmWave variant for the US market.

The Galaxy S25 series launch could be just a few weeks away, and we can’t wait for the devices to go official. We’ve heard plenty of rumors about the three devices in the lineup, and we’ve seen a fair few leaked renders, too. Following up on the leaked live images of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, we are now seeing leaked live images of the Galaxy S25 Plus.

Leaker Jukanlosreve posted three hands-on images of the Galaxy S25 Plus on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In these images, we get a decently good look at the upcoming flagship, including the design of the camera rings that have been debated so far.

As you can see, the camera rings on the three rear cameras are a solid circle. We expected Samsung to go with a concentric circle design like it did on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but it seems the company has settled with this instead. We also see the model number SM-S936U, which is likely the US variant of the Galaxy S25 Plus. This is further confirmed with the third image, which shows off the mmWave antenna (not to be confused with a camera button) below the volume rocker and the power button.

The image blurs off the bottom edge of the display to protect the account number visible on the device, so we can’t assess f if the bezels are uniform. However, the three bezels visible are thin and uniform, so we are hopeful the chin isn’t too bad either.

What are your thoughts on the Galaxy S25 Plus in these hands-on images? Do you like what you see? Let us know in the comments below!

