Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus gets its biggest price cut ever for Prime Day

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Standard Colors

Amazon Prime Day is bringing an excellent deal on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus that tech enthusiasts won’t want to miss. You’re getting a significant $300 off the usual $999.99 price, bringing it down to just $699.99. This 30% discount relative to the recommended retail price is the lowest the Galaxy S25 Plus has been all year. Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus for $699.99 (30% off)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is a powerhouse of an Android smartphone. Its 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate ensures vivid and smooth visuals. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB of RAM makes for seamless multitasking and high-performance gaming. Photography fans will appreciate the triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens—all enhanced by AI-driven photography tools.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus A powerful 6.7-inch phone, with 7 years of updates The middle offering of Samsung's 2025 flagship launch, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is a 6.7-inch QHD+ device with a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. UWB connectivity, a 4,900mAh battery, and ProScaler for QHD+ round out the upgrades over the base model phone. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 Prime Deal

The phone also impresses with a 4,900mAh battery that supports both 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. Dust and water resistance is covered with an IP68 rating, and it runs on Android 15 with One UI 7, introducing AI features like Now Bar and Now Brief for personalized updates. Available in various colors, including the sleek Icyblue, it’s designed to offer a premium smartphone experience.

Remember, Prime Day deals are exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. If you haven’t signed up yet, consider taking advantage of the 30-day free trial to access this and other amazing offers.