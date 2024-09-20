Galaxy S25 charging speeds leak, and there's bad news

TL;DR A regulatory listing has revealed charging speeds for the Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus.

The Galaxy S25 tops out at 25W charging speeds while the S25 Plus will support 45W speeds.

This means Samsung’s base model will have 25W charging for the sixth year running.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is months away from its expected launch date, but leaks have already revealed apparent charging details for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Now, a regulatory filing may have just dished out charging information for the rest of the series.

Gizmochina spotted a regulatory filing for the Galaxy S25 (SM-S9310) and Galaxy S25 Plus (SM-S9360) on China’s 3C certification website. We were able to confirm the listing, as per the screenshot below.

The filing reveals that the Galaxy S25 Plus has a maximum charging speed of 45W (15V/3A), while the base Galaxy S25 tops out at 25W (9V/2.77A). Unsurprisingly, it also notes that neither device comes with a charging adapter.

The charging speed is disappointing for the base Galaxy S25, as Samsung’s base models have been stuck on 25W wired charging since 2020’s Galaxy S20. In other words, 2025 will be the sixth consecutive year that the base Galaxy flagship phone has 25W charging. There’s more to fast charging than peak wattage, but it still takes over an hour to charge the Galaxy S24’s 4,000mAh battery.

By contrast, the OnePlus 12 (80W or 100W), Nothing Phone 2 (45W), and Motorola Edge 2024 (68W) all offer faster charging speeds on paper as well as bigger batteries. And these phones are all available in the US, too.

In any event, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is tipped to offer a 4,000mAh battery once again and the same rear cameras as the Galaxy S24, so don’t hold your breath for a major hardware upgrade.

