Galaxy S25 Plus battery size revealed, almost matches the S25 Ultra

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus will have the same 4,900mAh battery as the Galaxy S24 Plus, according to a trusted website.

Leaks also point to the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra offering the same capacity as their predecessors.

Samsung is usually pretty conservative when it comes to Android phone upgrades, and it looks like this applies to the Galaxy S25 series as well. Now, a reliable outlet has revealed info about the Galaxy S25 Plus battery capacity.

Galaxy Club has reported that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus will feature the same battery as the Galaxy S24 Plus. More specifically, the new phone will have a rated capacity of 4,755mAh and an advertised capacity of 4,900mAh.

It’s also believed that the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra will have the same battery capacity as their predecessors, namely 4,000mAh and 5,000mAh respectively.

Do you think the Galaxy S25 Plus should have a bigger battery? 108 votes Yes, absolutely 74 % No, 4,900mAh is good enough 26 %

The same capacity doesn’t necessarily translate into the same battery life, as other factors like the chipset and screen can also have a major impact on endurance. So we hope the phones still offer improved battery life via more efficient components.

Nevertheless, it looks like the Galaxy S25 series could lag behind rivals when it comes to battery size. The OnePlus 12, vivo X100 Pro, ASUS ROG Phone 8, and HONOR Magic 6 Pro all offer batteries with a 5,400mAh capacity or higher. However, some Android OEMs are tipped to up the ante with their next-generation flagship phones, with one leak suggesting the OnePlus 13 could offer a 6,000mAh battery.

