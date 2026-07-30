The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus drops $320 to a near-record-low price

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Big-screen phone fans who want long battery life without paying top Ultra money should take a look at this Amazon deal on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. It hits a nice middle ground in Samsung’s previous-gen lineup, and right now it costs quite a bit less than usual.

Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus for $679.99, down from its $999.99 recommended retail price. That’s a $320 discount, or 32% off RRP. We covered a deal on this phone not long ago, but this one is even cheaper now. It’s also just $15 above the all-time low we’ve seen and lower than the lowest price over the last 30 days.

The Galaxy S25 Plus is built for people who want more screen and battery than a standard flagship phone offers. It has a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate, giving you a sharp picture and smooth scrolling. Samsung also gives it flagship-level speed, along with AI-focused features built into the latest software experience.

Battery life is one of the biggest reasons to pick this model. Reviewers have consistently called it excellent for a large premium phone, which makes it a strong fit for long days away from a charger. The premium build is another plus, and the camera system is described as solid and versatile for everyday shooting.

The Galaxy S25 Plus also has a 4.6-star rating, which adds to the appeal at this price. For buyers who want the sweet spot between the base model and the Ultra, this deal is worth a look.

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