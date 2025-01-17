Samsung turns to big band jazz for Galaxy S25's new Over the Horizon ringtone

TL;DR Samsung has updated its iconic Over the Horizon ringtone for the Galaxy S25 series.

The new ringtone is more upbeat and energetic than previous versions.

It is inspired by big band jazz and features dynamic rhythms and soulful harmonies.

We’re gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy S25 series on January 22, 2025, at a Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose. Samsung hasn’t officially revealed much about the devices, but we have seen plenty of leaks in the run-up to the event. These leaks include the Galaxy S25 wallpapers that users can download and set as wallpaper on their devices. Now, Samsung has officially shared an updated version of its iconic Over the Horizon ringtone, and we expect it to be on the Galaxy S25.

Samsung refreshes its Over the Horizon ringtone every year with the launch of its S-series flagships. It’s the same this year, with a new Over the Horizon ringtone that visibly leans into jazz. You can catch the full tune in this official band performance:

Samsung says the 2025 reimagination of Over the Horizon incorporates “dynamic rhythms and soulful harmonies of big band jazz.” For 2025, the vibrant tempo of big band jazz weaves the journey of One UI into the passage of time and the rhythm of everyday life. This rendition evokes an ideal day and a hopeful future, brought to life through vivid instrumental combinations and lively grooves. The end result is a smooth harmony that balances energy with familiarity, and we couldn’t help but tap our feet to its rhythm and go “tung tatata tung tun.”

Samsung has also shared a video showing the behind-the-scenes action of making the Over the Horizon 2025 tune:

The actual ringtone we expect on the Galaxy S25 series will likely be shorter, about 38 seconds long, as that is how long calls usually ring. It should perfectly complement your shiny new Galaxy S25, in case you decide to get one.

