Surprise! Carrier-locked Galaxy S25 models are first to get Samsung's May update

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the May update for the Galaxy S25 series in the US.

Surprisingly, carrier-locked versions of phones seem to be getting the update ahead of unlocked models at this time.

Samsung is reportedly rolling out the May update to carrier-locked Galaxy S25 phones in the US. This is a pleasant surprise, considering these models usually lag behind their unlocked counterparts.

Samsung is known to prioritize unlocked phones for new updates and security patches, leaving carrier-locked devices waiting weeks (or even longer sometimes).

According to SamMobile, the new Galaxy S25 series update arrives with firmware version S93xUSQS3AYD. It’s a relatively minor update, focused on delivering the May 2025 security patch without any notable new features.

The report says major carriers have already started pushing the update, though it doesn’t specify which ones. We checked Verizon’s update tracker (which usually lists these updates promptly) but found no official details yet. However, SamMobile’s claim has been backed up by SammyFans, adding credibility to the rollout.

If you’ve got a carrier-locked Galaxy S25 series phone, you can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update. Unlocked models haven’t received the update yet, but we expect they will soon. Samsung should also publish more details about the included security fixes in the coming days.