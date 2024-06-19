This Galaxy S25 camera leak will dash your hopes for a better camera

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

We’ve already heard a few Samsung Galaxy S25 series leaks ahead of the expected January 2025 launch window. Now, a trusted source has revealed a few apparent details regarding the Galaxy S25’s cameras.

Dutch outlet GalaxyClub reports that the Samsung Galaxy S25 will have a 50MP main camera. The website didn’t reveal more info such as sensor size and pixel size.

This would be the fourth time we see a 50MP main camera on the base model, dating back to 2022’s Galaxy S22. We do hope the company offers a larger sensor size for improved image quality (particularly at night), but Samsung is generally conservative when it comes to camera upgrades.

Any other Galaxy S25 details worth knowing? The website also reports that the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will ship with a 12MP selfie camera, much like the Galaxy S24 and S23. There’s no word on the sensor size and capabilities here, either.

GalaxyClub says Samsung would make changes to the ultrawide and tele cameras if it indeed planned to make changes to any Galaxy S25 cameras. The outlet wasn’t able to confirm any changes to the S25’s secondary shooters, though.

The news also comes shortly after the website claimed that the Galaxy S25 will feature the same 4,000mAh battery as the S24. So it tentatively looks like the S25 could be a mild upgrade at best over the S24.

