Leaked Galaxy S25 video shows off Audio Eraser, Night Video, and more

TL;DR Veteran leaker Evan Blass has posted a video showing off several Galaxy S25 series software features.

These features include a morning briefing screen, a Gemini assistant with deeper app integrations, improved night video, and an Audio Eraser tool.

The Galaxy S25 range launches on Wednesday, January 22.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch on Wednesday (January 22), and we’ve seen a torrent of leaks in recent weeks as we approach the launch date. Now, a veteran tipster has posted a video showing off the new phone series and its software.

Evan Blass posted an apparently leaked Galaxy S25 series video on Substack. The seemingly official video starts off by showing someone waking up and then viewing a morning briefing on their Galaxy S25 Ultra. This briefing displays the day’s weather, as well as the user’s sleep and energy scores.

The video then reveals a more versatile Gemini assistant with deeper app integration. “Find a pet-friendly Italian restaurant with outdoor seating nearby and text it to Tony,” says a Galaxy S25 series owner in the clip. Gemini then searches for a suitable restaurant and composes a text in Messages, with the user subsequently prompted to tap the “modify” or “send” buttons.

Other Galaxy S25 software features Samsung’s clip then highlights a Night Video option that delivers “vivid detail.” A comparison shows a brighter video with white balance adjustments and less noise. We also get a look at a Pixel-style Audio Eraser feature which lets you “minimize unwanted sounds.” The tool’s fine print notes that it’s compatible with common video formats accessible in the Gallery app and can minimize voices/speech, music, general noise, crowd sounds, “nature,” and wind.

Either way, this clip gives us a good idea of what to expect from the Galaxy S25 series when it launches on Wednesday. You can check it out via this link, but don’t be surprised if it’s not accessible down the line owing to Samsung’s legal takedowns.

The new phones are expected to be minor upgrades over the Galaxy S24 series. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to arrive with a 50MP ultrawide camera instead of the long-running 12MP shooter. It’s also believed that all three phones could arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, making for a major performance and efficiency boost on paper.

Reserve the next Galaxy for $50 Samsung Credit and more savings! Reserve the next Galaxy for $50 Samsung Credit and more savings! The next evolution of Galaxy AI. The next generation of Galaxy is coming! Reserve your new Galaxy device today ahead of the January 22 launch and receive $50 Samsung Credit when you preorder and purchase the reserved device. Samsung is also offering up to $1,250 additional savings with trade-ins, and a chance to win $5,000 Samsung Credit, too! See price at Samsung

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments