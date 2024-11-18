One UI on Galaxy S25 could offer smoother gameplay with this game mode addition

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly working on a frame interpolation feature for Galaxy phones.

This feature would generate extra frames in games to deliver a smoother experience.

Samsung already offers a similar Frame Booster feature, but this new tech might offer smoother results.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to get a major leap in performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. However, it looks like Samsung could also lean on another addition for improved gaming performance.

Twitter leaker Jukanlosreve reports that Samsung is working on a game mode in One UI that could deliver a smoother experience. An accompanying screenshot points to the use of frame interpolation tech, which would generate frames to offer smoother performance on paper. The screenshot specifically mentions the ability to boost visuals from 60Hz to 120Hz.

The tipster also points to speculation that this Samsung feature could use Qualcomm’s Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0 tech (AFME 2.0). Qualcomm notes on its website that AFME 2.0 can double the frame rate in games while maintaining power consumption. So phones with this tech would theoretically deliver a smooth gaming experience without increased battery life or heating.

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen frame interpolation on smartphones, as devices like the OnePlus 12 indeed offer this technology. In fact, we’ve also seen Samsung’s own Frame Booster tech on recent phones. However, anecdotal evidence suggests that Samsung’s solution only offers a modest improvement rather than doubling the effective frame rate.

In any event, we’re guessing that this gaming feature could debut on the Galaxy S25 family. If it’s indeed using AFME 2.0 technology, this option would likely be restricted to Snapdragon-powered Galaxy phones.

