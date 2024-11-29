Galaxy S25 and 25 Plus colors appear in parts leak: Do they live up to the 'Sparkling' name?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The colors of the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus have leaked thanks to images of their original SIM card tray replacement parts.

The phones are expected to be available in black, green, blue, purple, and white/silver.

The colorways of the base Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus have leaked yet again. However, this time, we get a look at all the five expected hues thanks to leaked images of original SIM card tray replacement parts.

Posted on Bluesky by tipster Roland Quandt, the images show that the Galaxy S25 and 25 Plus will be available in black, green, purple, blue, and white color options.

Display analyst Ross Young previously claimed that the official names for the colors on the base and Plus models will be Moon Night Blue, Midnight Black, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green.

White Purple Green

Black Blue

Although Samsung refers to these colors as “Sparkling,” they appear more pastel than anything else. It’s difficult to detect any noticeable sparkle, which makes us wonder if the company will end up stirring up some drama with its choice of name.

Meanwhile, Young also mentioned that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available in Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver. We previously revealed exclusive hands-on images of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in what appears to be its Titanium Silver avatar.

What do you think of the Galaxy S25 series colors? Drop us a line in the comments section.

