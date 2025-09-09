No, the Galaxy S25 FE doesn't have this key security upgrade

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed to Android Authority that the Galaxy S25 FE has an optical-based fingerprint scanner.

This comes after unofficial claims that the phone has an ultrasonic scanner.

An ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is faster, more accurate, and works with wet fingers.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 FE last week, and it brings a couple of notable upgrades. We also heard rumors that the phone would have an upgraded in-display fingerprint sensor, but there’s some bad news on this front.

Samsung has confirmed to Android Authority that the Galaxy S25 FE has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor rather than an ultrasonic scanner. This comes after rumors that an ultrasonic scanner was in the works. It also comes as a couple of outlets and retailers erroneously listed an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

Modern ultrasonic fingerprint scanners are faster and more accurate than optical scanners. This tech also allows you to unlock your phone with wet fingers, making for a more convenient experience. We’ve even seen some phones like the realme GT7 Pro using the ultrasonic scanner as a shutter key for underwater photography. An incredibly niche feature, but pretty interesting nonetheless.

What do you think of the S25 FE having an optical fingerprint scanner? 5 votes I'm happy with this 20 % I'd like ultrasonic, but this is fine 20 % They really should've switched to ultrasonic 60 %

We’re guessing Samsung stuck with an optical-based in-display fingerprint sensor because it’s cheaper than ultrasonic tech. However, we have seen more brands embrace ultrasonic scanners in the last 18 months. That’s because Chinese brand Goodix released its own solution in 2024, after years of Qualcomm effectively being the only game in town.

Nevertheless, there’s no shortage of Samsung phones with these more modern fingerprint scanners. Every mainline Galaxy S flagship since the Galaxy S10 series uses an ultrasonic scanner. So you can always opt for an older Galaxy flagship or splash out on the Galaxy S25 series if you want a more responsive fingerprint unlocking experience.

Follow